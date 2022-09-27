SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,786 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,648,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 121,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,804. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.