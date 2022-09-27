SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. 18,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,532. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.