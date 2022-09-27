SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.30

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.30 and last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

