SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2,253.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.31% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $89,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. 230,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

