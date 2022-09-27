SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is MAI Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $85,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.85. 199,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,628. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.60 and its 200-day moving average is $452.03.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

