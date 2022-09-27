Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Sells $80,905.76 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) CEO Eric Sills sold 2,522 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $80,905.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,718.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SMP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 96,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,226. The stock has a market cap of $711.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMP. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.