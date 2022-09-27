Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.70 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol launched on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 94,600,000 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.