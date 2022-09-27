Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.