StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Marrone Bio Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

