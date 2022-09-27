StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $6.49 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

