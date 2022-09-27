StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CTG opened at $6.49 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
