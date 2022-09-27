StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.9 %

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.85. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,425. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

