StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 0.9 %
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.85. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,425. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
