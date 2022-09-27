StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Price Performance
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.65 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
