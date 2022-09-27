StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $10.65 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.