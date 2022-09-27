StockNews.com Upgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Sell

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Regis stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.91. 188,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Regis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $41.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 140.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Developers LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regis by 51.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Regis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,347,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,291 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regis by 9.5% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,303,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 113,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 75.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 704,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 302,127 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

