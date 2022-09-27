StockNews.com Upgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Sell

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Regis stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.91. 188,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Regis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $41.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 140.64%.
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
