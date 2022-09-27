Suku (SUKU) Price Tops $0.0777

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Suku has a market cap of $116.55 million and approximately $863,227.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suku has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Suku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

