Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.10

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 2537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Sumco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $825.65 million for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumco Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

