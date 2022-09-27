Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.70

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 5582019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

