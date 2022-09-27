SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,273 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals accounts for 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

