Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.