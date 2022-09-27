SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.56 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $138.76 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00005514 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,731.58 or 1.09891046 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00056958 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00064558 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

