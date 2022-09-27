SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 196,832 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVF Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 19.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 124.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 664,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,438,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 663,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

