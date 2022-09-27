Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 71,600 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.06% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 195.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,642,000 after buying an additional 942,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,164,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

GXO stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,233. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

