Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AYI traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.10. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

