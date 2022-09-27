Sycomore Asset Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $82,685.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $82,685.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $912,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUOL traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.14. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $201.94.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

