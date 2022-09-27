Sycomore Asset Management Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the period. E2open Parent accounts for approximately 4.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.82% of E2open Parent worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $16,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 844,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after buying an additional 481,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

E2open Parent Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ETWO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,295. 5.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E2open Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.