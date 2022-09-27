Sycomore Asset Management Has $3 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in 2U were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 105.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of 2U by 25.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 14,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 16,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. 2U’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

