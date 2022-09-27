Sycomore Asset Management Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Stride makes up 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of Stride worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stride by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

