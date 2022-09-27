Sycomore Asset Management Purchases Shares of 6,600 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 197,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,029,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in KLA by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2,005.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 19,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.95. 5,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.64. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

