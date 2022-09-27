Sycomore Asset Management Sells 12,502 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.97 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

