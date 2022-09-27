Sycomore Asset Management Sells 130,000 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.64% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 904.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 904,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 862,704 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 855,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 555,486 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 402,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Down 0.1 %

GTPB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

