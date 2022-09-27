Sycomore Asset Management Sells 86 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,541. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.31. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

