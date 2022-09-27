SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 10,377 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 268,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.46. 68,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,771. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $78.56 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89.

