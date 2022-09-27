SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 11.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,642,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 243,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,827. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

