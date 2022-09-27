SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $133,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. 112,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $82.47.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.