SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $133,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. 112,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

