SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $280,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.36. 1,592,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,011,592. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

