SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 107 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,221. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.