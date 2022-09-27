Syscoin Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $115.75 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,682.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.00595568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00257888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 661,955,827 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

