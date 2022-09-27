Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $57.87. 18,665,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,869,908. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

