TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TCBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

