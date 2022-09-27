TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.0 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $972,351,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $169,458,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

