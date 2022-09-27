Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 167,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,518,243 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

