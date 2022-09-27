Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLSNY. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

