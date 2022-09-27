Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,830,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,902,000 after acquiring an additional 79,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 40.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 100.1% during the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,885 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Trading Up 2.5 %

About Tellurian

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 130,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.