Tenret Co LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.28. 33,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,566. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

