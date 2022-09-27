The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Alumasc Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 144.01 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.04 million and a PE ratio of 585.77.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments. It offers water management solutions for urban water management in the areas of gutters and downpipes, building drainage, drainage and access covers, and fascia soffit copings under the Alumasc, Skyline, Rainwater, Harmer, Wade, and Gatic brands; building envelope solutions, such as roof waterproofing systems, green and landscaped garden roofing, architectural screening, ventilation louvres, solar shading, and off-site constructed modular balconies under the Roof-Pro, Alumasc, and Levolux brands; and housebuilding products under the timloc brand.

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.