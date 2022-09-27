The Alumasc Group plc (ALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Alumasc Group Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 144.01 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.04 million and a PE ratio of 585.77.
The Alumasc Group Company Profile
