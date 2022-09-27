The Bidvest Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3151 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
The Bidvest Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.
About The Bidvest Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Bidvest Group (BDVSY)
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.