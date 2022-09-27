The Bidvest Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:BDVSY)

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3151 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.

