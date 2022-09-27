The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.78.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

