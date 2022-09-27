The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.78.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

EL opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.