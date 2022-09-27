The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.35

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MRC opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.91. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 168.80 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.38).
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
See Also
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.