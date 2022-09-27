The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

North West Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.22. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities raised shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About North West

In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$988,339.11.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

