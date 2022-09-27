The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WU traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 145,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

