THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

THGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THG from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Liberum Capital lowered THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on THG from GBX 148 ($1.79) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at 0.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.75. THG has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.76.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.